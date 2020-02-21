Like father, like son! Prior to making an appearance at the Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday, John Travolta kicked off the week dancing with his mini-me son, Benjamin Travolta. The pair showed off their moves doing John’s iconic Greased Lightnin' dance from his hit 1978 movie, Grease. Dressed in a black shirt and jeans, the 66-year-old actor did the famous dance alongside Benjamin singing, “Grease lightning you're burning up the quarter mile / Grease lightning, go grease lightning.”

John shared his nine-year-old son’s TikTok video on his personal social media account writing, “Yesterday’s pre-birthday dance with Ben. Swipe up on my story for more of Ben’s TikTok videos.” The clip received praise from fans, including the Grease star’s 19-year-old daughter Ella Travolta, who commented, “I love it!!!!❤️❤️.” The Gotti star has previously opened up about his son’s interests telling People that he’s “into gymnastics, tennis, fishing and the computer world, like all the kids”...and now clearly his new TikTok account.