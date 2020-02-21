Like father, like son! Prior to making an appearance at the Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday, John Travolta kicked off the week dancing with his mini-me son, Benjamin Travolta. The pair showed off their moves doing John’s iconic Greased Lightnin' dance from his hit 1978 movie, Grease. Dressed in a black shirt and jeans, the 66-year-old actor did the famous dance alongside Benjamin singing, “Grease lightning you're burning up the quarter mile / Grease lightning, go grease lightning.”
John shared his nine-year-old son’s TikTok video on his personal social media account writing, “Yesterday’s pre-birthday dance with Ben. Swipe up on my story for more of Ben’s TikTok videos.” The clip received praise from fans, including the Grease star’s 19-year-old daughter Ella Travolta, who commented, “I love it!!!!❤️❤️.” The Gotti star has previously opened up about his son’s interests telling People that he’s “into gymnastics, tennis, fishing and the computer world, like all the kids”...and now clearly his new TikTok account.
The video came ahead of John’s birthday on February 18. The actor celebrated his 66th birthday on Tuesday with actor Kevin Hart blowing out a cake on the set of their Quibi series Die Hart. Days later, Kelly Preston’s husband hit the Premio Lo Nuestro stage in Miami dancing with his “good friend” Pitbull. John, who starred in the singer’s 3 to Tango music video last year, danced and sung Get Ready with Pitbull in front of the star-studded audience that included Ricky Martin and Thalia.