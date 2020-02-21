Joe Jonas had an extra special message for the leading lady in his life. The Cool singer took to his social media on Friday, February 21, to wish his wife Sophie Turner a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you,” the message read. In the picture, the Game of Thrones star looked stunning as she posed for the camera. Prior to the post, Joe, 30, shared a video featuring him and his wife celebrating and filming the latest episode of his show Cup of Joe.

©@joejonas Joe Jonas wished Sophie Turner a happy birthday with sweet post

“Amsterdam Cup of Joe episode has my favorite person joining me @sophiet.” In the video, Joe and Sophie hilariously join the crowd in a bar as they sing along with the crowd. While all of the patrons are holding drinks, Sophie, 24, has what appears to be club soda next to her.

There will be no shots for the birthday girl – as she and her husband are set to welcome their first child this year. According to multiple reports, the Jonas Brother and the X-Men star are expecting their first child. Joe and Sophie have yet to go public with the news. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” the source said.