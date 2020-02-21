Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a no makeup party that Alexandra Grant attended

Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant joins stars at Gwyneth Paltrow’s no makeup party

The artist went barefaced at the star-studded dinner

No makeup? No problem! Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop hosted a Glow to Dinner event on Wednesday for a number of the Oscar winner’s A-list friends. Guests like Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, and Keanu Reeves’ leading lady Alexandra Grant were encouraged to attend the star-studded get-together barefaced and embrace their natural beauty. Alexandra obliged by the no makeup dress code, opting for an all-black ensemble and her hair swept up in a ponytail.

Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant attended Gywneth Paltrow's star-studded no makeup party©Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com
Following the intimate event, Gwyneth took to social media to praise Alexandra, whom she interviewed during the dinner. “About last night... had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with. A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come. The one on my left ain’t so bad either. #nomakeup #goopglow,” The Politician star wrote alongside a picture of herself with Alexandra and Demi Moore.

Why Alexandra Grant doesn't dye her grey hair

Keanu’s girlfriend also shared snapshots from the evening, thanking the Goop founder and attendees for their “thoughtful” questions. “Last night I had the joy of speaking with @gwynethpaltrowin front of an extraordinary group of women about being creative, the importance of mentorship and collaboration, building positive identities for a more equal world, and of course LOVE!” Alexandra penned.

She continued, “Thank you, GP, for your thoughtful questions, for seeing and listening to me as your interlocutor, and for creating such a safe space for connection and vulnerability! And to @demimoore, @lisaeisnerjewelry and @rumerwillisfor your engaging questions... to @jennikonner for being a fabulous dinner companion and photographer... and to the whole @goop team 😘 .”

Alexandra and Keanu made their public debut as a couple back in November at the LACMA Art+ Film gala. Earlier this month, the artist’s friend, actress Jennifer Tilly, revealed that the pair has actually been an item for years. “I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” Jennifer told Page Six. “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him,” adding, “It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

