No makeup? No problem! Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop hosted a Glow to Dinner event on Wednesday for a number of the Oscar winner’s A-list friends. Guests like Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, and Keanu Reeves’ leading lady Alexandra Grant were encouraged to attend the star-studded get-together barefaced and embrace their natural beauty. Alexandra obliged by the no makeup dress code, opting for an all-black ensemble and her hair swept up in a ponytail.
Following the intimate event, Gwyneth took to social media to praise Alexandra, whom she interviewed during the dinner. “About last night... had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with. A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come. The one on my left ain’t so bad either. #nomakeup #goopglow,” The Politician star wrote alongside a picture of herself with Alexandra and Demi Moore.
Keanu’s girlfriend also shared snapshots from the evening, thanking the Goop founder and attendees for their “thoughtful” questions. “Last night I had the joy of speaking with @gwynethpaltrowin front of an extraordinary group of women about being creative, the importance of mentorship and collaboration, building positive identities for a more equal world, and of course LOVE!” Alexandra penned.
View this post on Instagram
Last night I had the joy of speaking with @gwynethpaltrow in front of an extraordinary group of women about being creative, the importance of mentorship and collaboration, building positive identities for a more equal world, and of course LOVE! Thank you, GP, for your thoughtful questions, for seeing and listening to me as your interlocutor, and for creating such a safe space for connection and vulnerability! And to @demimoore, @lisaeisnerjewelry and @rumerwillis for your engaging questions... to @jennikonner for being a fabulous dinner companion and photographer... and to the whole @goop team 😘 Dinner party photo by @owenkola.
She continued, “Thank you, GP, for your thoughtful questions, for seeing and listening to me as your interlocutor, and for creating such a safe space for connection and vulnerability! And to @demimoore, @lisaeisnerjewelry and @rumerwillisfor your engaging questions... to @jennikonner for being a fabulous dinner companion and photographer... and to the whole @goop team 😘 .”
Alexandra and Keanu made their public debut as a couple back in November at the LACMA Art+ Film gala. Earlier this month, the artist’s friend, actress Jennifer Tilly, revealed that the pair has actually been an item for years. “I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” Jennifer told Page Six. “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him,” adding, “It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”