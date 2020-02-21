No makeup? No problem! Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop hosted a Glow to Dinner event on Wednesday for a number of the Oscar winner’s A-list friends. Guests like Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, and Keanu Reeves’ leading lady Alexandra Grant were encouraged to attend the star-studded get-together barefaced and embrace their natural beauty. Alexandra obliged by the no makeup dress code, opting for an all-black ensemble and her hair swept up in a ponytail.

©Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant attended Gwyneth Paltrow's star-studded no makeup party

Following the intimate event, Gwyneth took to social media to praise Alexandra, whom she interviewed during the dinner. “About last night... had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with. A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come. The one on my left ain’t so bad either. #nomakeup #goopglow,” The Politician star wrote alongside a picture of herself with Alexandra and Demi Moore.

Keanu’s girlfriend also shared snapshots from the evening, thanking the Goop founder and attendees for their “thoughtful” questions. “Last night I had the joy of speaking with @gwynethpaltrowin front of an extraordinary group of women about being creative, the importance of mentorship and collaboration, building positive identities for a more equal world, and of course LOVE!” Alexandra penned.