David and Victoria Beckham’s son (and Marc Anthony’s godson) was showered with love for his birthday. Cruz Beckham turned 15-years-old on February 20, and his parents filled social media with love and never before seen pictures in his honor. “Happy birthday to my crazy little man…Dad loves you so much and am so proud of the heart you have and the crazy character you show me every single day. Happy Birthday Cruzie @cruzbeckham,” David wrote. Next to the post was a carousel of pictures featuring Cruz and his dad on the beach and smiling for a selfie in front of a sunset.

©@davidbeckham Cruz got a special shout out from his father David Beckham

In other pictures, little Cruz smiles as he has a soccer game and plays with animals. Victoria got into the love too. The proud mom opted for a video slideshow of her “little man.”

“Happy birthday @cruzbeckham!!! Can’t believe our baby is 15 today!! We all love you so so so much xxxxx so many kisses xxxxx.” The fashion designer’s series featured selfies with her and her boy and Cruz and his siblings. In addition to her post, Victoria took to her stories to share a picture of the birthday boy’s candy-filled cake.

Big bro Brooklyn got in on the shout outs. Instead of posting a sweet picture, he opted for something a little more embarrassing. “Happy 15th birthday bro x sorry for the embarrassing photo love you so much have the best day @cruzbeckham.”