Alex Rodriguez is probably one of the luckiest guys in the world. He is a baseball legend and a successful sports personality, he shares his life the talented and stunning Jennifer Lopez, and he has two beautiful daughters, Ella and Natasha, who absolutely adore Max and Emme, Jennifer’s 11-year-old twins. And just in case those aren’t enough reasons for him to feel like he’s won the lottery, he just proved to his fans – and to the world – that he has always been a pretty handsome guy! The star shared a 1994 throwback pic and we can’t get over his cute 90s baby face.

©arod Alex Rodriguez shared this 90s throwback showing him as a teen with Derek Jeter

Alex shared a throwback picture where he is posing with fellow NY Yankee Derek Jeter. “TBT to 1994 and a couple of kids who had big dreams, but no idea they would someday play on the same side of the infield and – 15 years later – win a championship together in pinstripes,” A-Rod wrote in the caption. In the photo, Jenny From the Block’s future husband smiles at the camera dressed in a casual, simple black shirt, and with the same green eyes and bright smile, shows he’s changed very little since he was that young 19-year-old.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged last year and and although Entertainment Tonight reported that they could potentially tie the knot over this summer, the couple has yet to comment. What little information there is about the wedding has been shared by baseball star himself, who, speaking on TV’s Strahan, Sara and Keke, said that he would invite his and JLo’s respective exes to the event and that, “It's going to be a long flight."