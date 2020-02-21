Chiquis Rivera keeps the Bryant family close to her heart every day. While on the magenta carpet at Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami, FL, she revealed that she is constantly thinking about Vanessa Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant’s wife, and her family. In an interview with ET Online, the singer shared, “I'm not even going to lie to you, I think about Vanessa every single day, at least three times a day.” Chiquis lost her mother and beloved Mexican singer Jenni Rivera in 2012 in a tragic airplane crash in Mexico.

©GettyImages Jenni Rivera was one of seven people who lost their lives in an airplane crash in Mexico in 2012

She continued, “I think about how she's feeling. I thought about her on Valentine's Day, I think about their daughters. All I can tell you is it's hard, because it'll never be easy. It'll just get easier, and the first year is the hardest. I'm not even going to sugarcoat it, it's so difficult, but they are in my prayers. I know what you're going through.” When news broke about the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, Chiquis revealed that memories of her late mother flooded her mind.