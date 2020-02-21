Premio Lo Nuestro has officially arrived to Miami, FL. Latinx stars from all over have descended onto the magenta carpet on Thursday, February 20, to see if they will be the one taking home a win (or wins). Stars like songstress Natti Natasha, bachateroPrince Royce, Argentine rapper Cazzu and Reik (to name a few) have all arrived on their big night to celebrate la cultura’s musica in a big way. What’s set to me one of Latino musics biggest night (although not all televised, Premio Lo Nuestro has 36 categories total), we’re looking forward to seeing if Christian Nodal will take away all six of his nominations or if Maluma will win for Album of the Year. Below we’ve included the full list of winners!

©GettyImages Natti Natasha was nominated in five categories

Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year - Regional Mexicano: Nada nuevo - Christian Nodal