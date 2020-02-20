J Balvin is heading to the big screen – and doing it for the Latino Gang! The Colombian superstar will make his big debut alongside Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick in Trolls World Tour. The 34-year-old will voice Tressilo – who will represent for his Mi Gente and the world of Reggaeton. Tressilo, Poppy (Anna), Branch (Justin) will work to stop hard rock royalty, played by Ozzy Osbourne and Rachel Bloom from destroying all other types of music.

In a recent interview, J Balvin opened up about his desire to hit the big screen. “I would love to make movies, I don’t want to be passing by like ‘Hey, What’s Up. Bye.’ I don’t want to do no extra. If I do something, first I have to be ready for it,” he told GQ. “ The fact that you are known doesn’t mean you can act. Every art has to be respect. So, if I do it, I have to do it right.” Check out J Balvin in Trolls World Tour when it hits theaters on April 17.