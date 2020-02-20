It’s been more than two weeks since Jennifer Lopez and Shakira had us rooting for them during the Super Bowl LIV (they were the real reason we were watching!), but their historic performance continues to linger both in our minds and on the web. Soon after, Shakira took over social media challenges with the Champeta challenge. The mariachis dance challenge really took it to another level! Now, there’s a new dance-off, but this one’s inspired after JLo. The #JLoTikTokChallenge is based on the iconic singer’s performance of her famous song On the floor.
Everyone from adorable little girls to aspiring dancers and even mother-daughter duos has joined in on the Tik Tok fun by reliving the performer’s Super Bowl choreography. Ahead, we’ve gathered a few of the challenges that stood out to us the most.
Will you be taking part in the dance?
Sneak peak of Jennifer Lopez’s history making Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show performance
My Niece Madi loves you @JLo#JLoTikTokChallengepic.twitter.com/KiyFBOljCR— Aj Rivera (@AjWikkd99) February 19, 2020
The #JLoTikTokChallenge is on! This week dance to #QueCalor / #LoveDontCostAThing from my #SuperBowlLIV Halftime Show performance! I’ll reshare my favorites on TikTok. @ParrisGoebelhttps://t.co/Mrsi0em1ZMpic.twitter.com/2jYZBk3Ttn— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 9, 2020
My fave part!!!💃🏼— Mhae Mendoza-Miguel (@mah_eh08) February 14, 2020
Even my toddler can’t get enough of the super bowl halftime show!!!🤪🤩🥰
From Philippines with so much love for @JLo 😍😍😍#JLoTikTokChallenge#MiGente#LoveDontCostAThingpic.twitter.com/2SIo2t1QXQ
#RT@JLo: RT @TiffanyChantell: Twitter: 25 seconds of flawless fashion & dancing— Jennifer Lopez Spain (@JLoSpainNET) February 19, 2020
Reality: 3 weeks, endless takes, and getting yelled at by my hubby for making us late for every event while I nailed the shot! I hope @JLo approves 🙏🏼 #JLoTikTokChallenge … pic.twitter.com/mIgAUJQUu0
TikTokerism. 😂@ParrisGoebel choreography. ✨💁🏻♂️@JLo#JLoSuperBowlChallenge#SuperBowlHalftimeShow#JLoTikTokChallengepic.twitter.com/v7iH7unWoH— Nhiel John (@nhieljohnfp) February 18, 2020
This is how I spent my day... 😂🤣@JLo#LoveDontCostAThing#JLoTikTokChallenge#jlosuperbowlchallenge#SuperBowlHalftimeShowpic.twitter.com/ac9Pyq7arl— J A K E from State Farm (@JakeRura) February 11, 2020