They are one of the most stable couples in the showbiz and together, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have created a beautiful family that has just welcomed a new member: Nicholas and Lucy’s adorable baby sister. To celebrate the newborn’s arrival and their love story of almost 20 years, HOLA! USA goes back in time and remembers the major milestones of their relationship and their romantic first dates together. Hint: if you thought Escape, the video where Enrique and Anna met was steamy, wait until you see the Spanish singer and the Russian beauty’s real first encounters. You just have to press play!