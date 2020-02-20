Being a super successful music star has incredible perks but also some challenges and Karol G showed both to her fans this week. The Tusa singer gave a glimpse of what tour life entails posting some videos of the incredible collection of clothing and accessories needed to look like a diva when on stage. But every ying has its yang, and she also proved how difficult it is being away from your loved ones for long period of time and how she copes with it. In one of the images, we can see how the artist has a wall completely dedicated to her fiancé Anuel AA, the space is covered by sweet pictures of the couple together taken from her personal album, and they look so adorable! Karol and Anuel have proved how besotted they are with each other on many occasions and the Puerto Rican reggaetonero announced back in January that there would be a wedding this year. These two are so romantic it’s bound to be a the nuptials dreams are made of - we can’t wait for the big day!