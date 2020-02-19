Maluma can sing, dance and later this year – the world will get a look at his acting chops. The Colombian heartthrob will star alongside Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me. For the 26-year-old, landing his first role with a veteran was no problem – it was all a learning process. “I was like a young student every day when I went to the movie set,” he told Men’s Health magazine. “[Lopez and Wilson] helped me out a lot. They were like my parents.”

©GettyImages Maluma said that Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson were like parents on set of Marry Me n

It’s a fine time for the HP singer to transition in the world of film. The simple reason “Because I love it too.” Marry Me tells the story of a woman who finds a fake romance with a math teacher (Owen Wilson) after her young and famous fiancé (Maluma) calls off their wedding.

Marry Me won’t be a far step from his real life. In addition to starring in the film, the Qué Pena singer will also work with Jennifer on original music. Fans got a taste of the duo’s chemistry when the 50-year-old triple threat popped in for a surprise during his concert at Madison Square Garden in October. The duo did a spectacular rendition of Jennifer and Marc Anthony’s hit No Me Ames – which was also filmed for the movie.

There has been no release date for the movie, which was filmed in NYC. Throughout production, Jennifer and Maluma shared special BTS moments with their millions of followers. On Day one, the On the Floor singer took to her social media to give her co-star a shout out.