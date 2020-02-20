Being a top model like Kendall Jenner involves constantly traveling to exotic places, long photo sessions, and fashion shows for the most highly acclaimed brands around the world. But it also means maintaining a strict diet and workout routine, while at the same time making sure she has the energy she needs to keep all of the personal and professional commitments that fill up her schedule.

It’s clear that the catwalk queen was born with excellent genes and a high metabolism that helps her burn off any extra calories rather quickly. However, she makes sure to balance a healthy diet with moments of allowing herself to indulge. Here's what you should know:

©@kendalljenner The model trains with Gunnar Peterson to tone her abs, legs, and butt

Fitness: weights and planks

At 24 years old, Kendall Jenner is one of the web’s most popular influencers, and that means that the type of exercise she does is sure to become a hit trend. “I hate cardio,” she told The Thirty in an interview; “I'd rather just stand there and lift some weights than run in place.” She explained how she prefers doing exercises that tone her abs and her butt. Looking at her selfies, nobody is in any doubt that her workouts are actually working.



©Istock A plate of mixed veggies is all this celebrity needs to recharge her batteries

A healthy diet

Kendall says that when she wants to be in top form, her default is grilled chicken with brown rice, as she explained in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar: “I typically eat lean chicken and brown rice, and am always snacking on raw veggies with dip and hummus,” she said. The model also stated on her app that she typically has low blood sugar, so she needs to eat frequently.

©Amazon Gluten-free food plus other essentials

Feeding cravings



Protein, carbs, and veggies are not the only foods included in the top model’s healthy diet. She also told The Thirty that she favors Go Greek frozen yogurt, Kusmi Detox Tea, classic chips and guac, and Justin’s Peanut Butter. What do these all have in common? They’re delicious, healthy, gluten-free andthey’re ideal for keeping the digestive system active.

©GettyImages With an enviable figure, this influencer doesn't have to give up eating pasta and pizza

A cheat day



She also revealed in her Stories that her typical breakfast includes avocado toast and oatmeal; on cheat days, however, she really spoils herself. When she goes out with friends, she loves Nobu for sushi or Craig's, where she orders the vegan spaghetti Bolognese or Margherita pizza.