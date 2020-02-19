In case you missed it – BTS is one of the biggest groups on the planet! BTS (or Brangtan Boys) have stolen millions of hearts, broke records and helped bring K-Pop to a global stage – changing the landscape of entertainment. RM, J-Hope,V, SUGA, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook made their debut in Seoul in 2010, in 2016, things shifted for the boys, as they danced and sang their way onto the U.S. charts.

The group marked their first number one with Love Yourself: Tear in June 2018, months later they did it again with the release of Love Yourself: Answer. In 2019, they couldn’t be stopped as their latest album Map of the Soul: Persona reached number on. In 2020, BTS will embark on yet another sold out North American tour. Catch them if you can – and enjoy the musical ride.