Have you ever seen a more impressive world traveler? Maluma gives his millions of followers a look inside his impressive lifestyle via social media. The 26-year-old heartthrob isn’t shy when it comes to showing off his impressive clothing, jewelry and cars. All of that is fun, but’s his jet that puts the icing on the Qué Pena singer’s lavish cake.

Maluma travels from city to city, coast to coast, continent to continent in a matte black private jet. Equipped with everything he needs, food, family and fun, the superstar is able to live his life while on the go. Whether he is getting a tattoo, celebrating a birthday or busting out a quick song and dance session, Maluma’s home in the sky is the perfect space for it all. Watch the video for a look inside the lavish space.