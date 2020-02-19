Just by looking at the pictures of superstar Latinx couple Anuel AA and Karol G you can see the incredible the love and affection that the two feel for one another. With every gift the Tusa singer gets from her beau, you can see that he is deeply rooted in their relationship he is as well as how much room his heart holds. But Karol isn’t the only woman taking up real estate in Anuel’s heart, there’s another one — one would say the first one, his mamáNilda Santiago. And like with Karol, Anuel isn’t afraid to show the world his love for his first leading lady and best friend.
“I love my mom in a way that cannot be described by words,” shared the Culpables Latino rapper via his personal social media page. The open declaration took many of his fans by surprise because of Anuel’s ultra private demeanor when it comes to his personal life. But fans loved seeing this side of Anuel as he gushed about his love for his mamá.
The Ella Quiere Beber rapper continued, “She stayed by my side day and night, protecting my spirit, while I was incarcerated.” This gave fans and followers of the Urbano music performer insight into the supportive relationship that he has with his mom, who has been there for him during the most difficult moments of his life. He ended his heartfelt message telling fans that they should “value” their moms as well.
Anuel AA and his two leading ladies
Apart from all the love and care that he has received from his mom all of his life, Anuel is also grateful for his other leading lady, Colombian songstress Karol G. Karol and Anuel have been together for over a year and are engaged — something that has fans of both on the edge of their seats in anticipation for their big day.
Anuel kicked off 2020 confirming that this year will be the year for their wedding, but no further details have come to light. But one thing is for sure, their big day will be filled with a lot of love, style and baile.