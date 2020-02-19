Just by looking at the pictures of superstar Latinx couple Anuel AA and Karol G you can see the incredible the love and affection that the two feel for one another. With every gift the Tusa singer gets from her beau, you can see that he is deeply rooted in their relationship he is as well as how much room his heart holds. But Karol isn’t the only woman taking up real estate in Anuel’s heart, there’s another one — one would say the first one, his mamáNilda Santiago. And like with Karol, Anuel isn’t afraid to show the world his love for his first leading lady and best friend.

©@anuel_2blea Anuel AA and his mom have a close bond

“I love my mom in a way that cannot be described by words,” shared the Culpables Latino rapper via his personal social media page. The open declaration took many of his fans by surprise because of Anuel’s ultra private demeanor when it comes to his personal life. But fans loved seeing this side of Anuel as he gushed about his love for his mamá.



The Ella Quiere Beber rapper continued, “She stayed by my side day and night, protecting my spirit, while I was incarcerated.” This gave fans and followers of the Urbano music performer insight into the supportive relationship that he has with his mom, who has been there for him during the most difficult moments of his life. He ended his heartfelt message telling fans that they should “value” their moms as well.

Anuel AA and his two leading ladies