Shakira can’t get enough of the Champeta challenge! The Colombian superstar took to her social media to share some of her favorite videos of fans across the world participating in the dance challenge. In her stories, the 43-year-old shared a host of 15 second clips. Some of the most stand out come from a big group of fans, two Shakira look a likes, who perfectly execute the dance in a gym, a duo who do the dance on a treadmill and a mini dance troupe.

Shakira Champeta challenge best videos©GettyImages
Shakira shared her favorite Champeta challenge videos

One of the most impressive videos comes from the Simpsons, who decided to take part in the challenge. The official #ChampetaChallenge was launched following Shakira’s performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on February 2.

On Tuesday, February 18, the Hips Don’t Lie singer took to her social media to share a clip of her all-time favorite. “Mariachis dancing Champeta! And I thought that I had seen it all! #champetachallenge.” In the video, the two mariachis nail the dance step by step.

Shakira and her amazing dancers brought the Champeta to the main stage when they closed a portion of her set at the halftime show with the performance. The mother-of-two paired the song with her 2010 hit Waka Waka. The Afro-Colombian dance honors the rhythm that expresses the effect African culture has on Caribbean soil.

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez Champeta challenge©GettyImages
Shakira performed with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl halftime show
The dance is done around Cartagena and Barranquilla. Making the moment even more special, Shakira enlisted the help of dancer Liz, who caught her eye when she was performing the routine on social media.


“She’s only 18-years-old, but she takes care of her family and is so hard-working that she always gives us joy,” Shakira wrote as she praised the dancer. “I am very happy to share the stage with her, with a Barranquillera, and to show the world this rhythm of our land to the whole world.”

