Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova became parents for a third time after welcoming their adorable baby girl on January 30, 2020. And like most grandparents, Enrique’s mother, Isabel Preysler is head over heels over her new precious granddaughter. Speaking to our sister publication, ¡HOLA! Spain, the 69-year-old beauty opened up about her youngest grandchild. “Enrique and Anna’s daughter is a beauty, very blonde with blue eyes,” she said. “The birth went great. Everything turned out perfectly,” she added.

©GettyImages Enrique’s mother is crazy about her new baby granddaughter

The famous couple kept the pregnancy under wraps but despite being notoriously private, both Enrique and Anna took to their respective social media accounts to share the arrival of their new bundle of joy. “Enrique has kept it secret and has succeeded. No one was told until the very end. I have not commented either because he asked me to. He likes to keep his life as private as possible,” she told the publication. “The more grandchildren I have, the happier I’ll be!”

Although there was speculation they were expecting a child, Enrique’s older brother Julio José confirmed the rumors during an appearance on the Chilean radio show, ADN.

©@enriqueiglesias The father-of-three shared a sweet image of the moment he first held his baby girl

The Spanish singer, 44 and the former tennis star’s newborn joins her two-year-old twin siblings, Lucy and Nicolas. In 2018, the Súbeme la Radio singer shared his thoughts on fatherhood and praised his love for being an awesome mom. “It’s unbelievable,”he said. “A lot of people ask me, ’It’s so tough with one child. How do you do it with two children, two babies at the same time.’ I’m like ‘Man don’t ask me. The mom [Anna] is the real superhero. She’s the one.’ My first time was twins so I don’t know the difference between one or two at the same time.”