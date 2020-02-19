Dascha Polanco is celebrating being Afro-Latinidad! On February 25, Netflix will premiere the first episode of the Brown Love podcast. Brown Love is brought out of the fictional world of the upcoming series, Gentefied and will put the spotlight on a range of the U.S. Latinx experience. “Dascha Polanco talks to Latinxs in Hollywood who are making space for communities to see themselves, tackling topics like machismo, self-care, comedy and the first-generation experience,” the release read. In time for Black History Month, the first episode will address the Afro-Latinidad experience.

©Youtube Dascha Polanco will host the new Netflix podcast Brown Loven

Dascha will sit down with her Orange is the New Black co-star Selenis Leyva and the star of GentefiedJulissa Calderón. The ladies will open up about their experiences as Afro-Latinas in Hollywood.

“Welcome to Brown Love, the show were we celebrate Latinidad and all its colors and flavors,” the 37-year-old host says in the intro of the trailer. Other guests who will appear on the podcast include, Oscar Nunez, Diane Guerrero and more stars from Netflix series including, On My Block, Mr. Iglesias, Orange is the New Black and Gentefied.