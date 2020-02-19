It was a big week for Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ eldest son Cristian Muñiz – who celebrated his one-year anniversary with girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco. The 19-year-old marked the pair’s romance milestone with a sweet shout out to his boo, sharing a number of cute photos of the pair together and a penning a love note – in which he revealed her nickname. “Love u Kyguy, ur kinda cool sometimes, happy one year/ Valentine’s Day/ and Tuesday,” he wrote – taking the opportunity to send a late Valentine’s greeting.

©@cris_muniz_torres Cristian revealed his boo’s nickname in a sweet love note

Friends of the pair were quick to send their best wishes – and the messages included a “congratulations” from Cristian’s mom, former Miss Universe Dayanara. Kylie Jane and the Mira Quien Baila judge have become firm friends over the past 12 months, with the petite brunette joining in with several family events – including their traditional Christmas tree decorating session and an epic day out at Disneyland. And it’s not just the fun times Kylie has shared in – she’s also supported Dayanara in the hospital while the TV star and model underwent treatment for skin cancer.

©sunnysidekylie The pair’s romance is stronger than ever

Kylie and Cristian’s relationship is clearly stronger than ever as they enjoy the last of their teen years together. Kylie was by her boyfriend’s side as he turned 19 this month, posting a special tribute while dubbing him, “my favorite human ever to walk the earth” and “thee coolest ever.”