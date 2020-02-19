As we age, it’s normal to try out new makeup techniques and who better to give us some pointers than an expert from the showbiz? Kristofer Buckle, is Blake Lively’s makeup artist and has revealed how the actress has changed her beauty routine with product suggestions that you might be tempted to try yourself.

Blake first appeared on our screens as Serena Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl in 2007 and was an instant hit thanks to her natural beauty and style. However, the stars approach to makeup has changed quite a bit since then...

©GettyImages Blake Lively loves trying out different styles of makeup

Around the time when the actress landed her role on the teen drama, Blake was not shy of wearing full-on makeup with eyelashes, liner and plumped-up lips. Her makeup artist explained in an interview with Allure, "When Blake was new in the business, she was so excited about the exploration of makeup, she wanted all the bells and whistles — lashes, contour, an overdrawn lip — so we look back and laugh at those early Gossip Girl posters, because she looked very done.”

©GettyImages The actress used to opt for a strong makeup look

While Blake enjoyed rocking falsie in the past, she’s tried out various techniques over the years. And that’s why Buckle recognizes that: “Now, we want to take the same approach to emphasize her eyes, but we do it by contrasting the lashes with an iridescent shadow, because that's more modern." She now uses brown mascara instead of black to subtly enhance her eyelashes. Blake likes to go for a softer, more natural approach to her makeup these days, except on big nights out, when she ups the glamour!

©GettyImages These days the celebrity prefers a more natural and modern look

Her makeup artist reveals that he uses products from his own line to give Blake her natural look. To prep the actress’ skin and give her a natural matte finish, the MUA relies on Kristofer Buckle Triplicity Foundation Stick ($44) in Medium Warm. He then uses Kristofer Buckle Warming Powder ($35) in both Light and Deep tones, which adds warmth and contour to the face, while the cream and powder illuminator Kristofer Buckle Light Enhancing Duo ($38), is ideal to subtly highlight the nose and cheeks. To finish off the look, he relies on Kristofer Buckle Cashmere Slip Longwear Lipstick ($18) in Bardot, which is the best product to give your pout that natural rose blush.