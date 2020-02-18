For Jencarlos Canela, giving life to his new character, Uncle Victor, in The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia was more than an opportunity to make his Netflix debut. As a musician himself, the 31-year-old singer-actor was enthusiastic about portraying someone whose musical career was given a second chance in a show, which gives a different outlook on what’s usually associated with Latinos. “From day one we knew we were part of something special,” he told HOLA! USA. “This is a huge win for Latinos, for minorities, for any group of family that is diverse. This is a true Latin-American story,” he said.
The show, directed by Mario Lopez and Eva Longoria, tells the story of a 15-year-old played by Paulina Chavez, who has two PhDs and works for NASA. It’s a coming of age story in which she moves to California to live with her Uncle Vic, played by the Cuban-American actor, and makes new friends along the way.
In celebration of the comedy’s release, we caught up with Jencarlos ahead of the show’s debut on February 17. Keep reading to learn what it was like working alongside Mario, who plays his business partner in the series, (wrestling was involved!), what he liked most about playing Uncle Vic and what he learned about robotics engineering.
HOLA! USA: What was it like working on the series?
Jencarlos Canela: “It was pretty awesome. You get the opportunity to work with amazing people and honestly it doesn’t alway happen, but when it does, it’s magical. Every single cast member is a superstar. So many ingredients, so many cultures, there are so many nationalities and it’s a very fun show. A lot of the cast members are like 15, 17 years old, and I was always the young guy in most of the shows that I would do. And now the tables have turned and I’m like the senior citizen on set. But we became so tight. Those are like my little brothers and sisters, all of them.”
What was working with Mario Lopez like?
“That guy is a character. The first day on set he wrestled me down to the floor. He took me down to the ground and got me in a choker and a headlock. And to make it even better, he posted it for the world to see. I reposted it and my caption was like ‘look at me momma, you wanted me to be close to Mario, I never imagined I’d be this close to him.’ But it was fun.”
Rosie Perez on fighting through injury to stay a part of ‘Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey’ with Margot Robbie and the rest of the ladies
“He’s become such a staple for us. And [is] one of those Latino symbols that has excelled in Hollywood and the general market and for sure people like Mario have carved the path for young Latinos like myself to continue that. It’s great to call him a friend today. I thanked him a bunch of times for the trust that he put in us.”
“He was actually gonna be uncle Vic! This show has been in the works for ten years. He was the original Uncle Vic, but ten years ago, this show, when you would bring it up to the networks, a Latino show, it was like a ‘no, no, thank you, next’ But now it’s changed, now they want it. But ten years went by and he’s like ‘um yeah, I’m not gonna do uncle Vic.’ And they were crazy enough to trust me with it so…”
Did you learn anything about robotics engineering?
“I learned jack squat. They had robots mimicking our movements on set and it’s quite fascinating. I got a chance to spend some time with the minds behind this technology and they’re just such cool people. And they’re programmed differently and I love that. It was such an experience.”
You’re debuting new music in the show too, right?
“Damn right. Initially the character had nothing to do with music and I was like alright cool, I’m doing something that’s not attached to music, you know, something different and – oh – wrong! Turns out that the showrunner is an incredible musician. When they told me that I got the gig, I went to dinner and he pulled up all of my catalogs and songs. He knew all the songs in Spanish better than I did!”
Was the music created specifically for the show?
“Yeah, it doesn’t reflect my sound as a musical artist or whatnot. We didn’t want it to be Jencarlos, we wanted it to be something for Uncle Vic. But you’re gonna hear a bunch of diverse sounds and it’s gonna reflect the way the world is moving today from every aspect.”
Top Latinx artists unite to celebrate Selena Quintanilla’s 25-year musical legacy in huge concert
What did you like most about playing this character?
“I love this character because at some point his relationship with his niece, while he’s trying to be the best role model he can be, he’s not ready to take on the responsibility of raising her, but he wants the responsibility of raising her because he loves her with all his heart. Then he picks up the guitar eventually and reconnects with his long lost love for music and it’s beautiful.”