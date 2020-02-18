For Jencarlos Canela, giving life to his new character, Uncle Victor, in The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia was more than an opportunity to make his Netflix debut. As a musician himself, the 31-year-old singer-actor was enthusiastic about portraying someone whose musical career was given a second chance in a show, which gives a different outlook on what’s usually associated with Latinos. “From day one we knew we were part of something special,” he told HOLA! USA. “This is a huge win for Latinos, for minorities, for any group of family that is diverse. This is a true Latin-American story,” he said.

The show, directed by Mario Lopez and Eva Longoria, tells the story of a 15-year-old played by Paulina Chavez, who has two PhDs and works for NASA. It’s a coming of age story in which she moves to California to live with her Uncle Vic, played by the Cuban-American actor, and makes new friends along the way.

In celebration of the comedy’s release, we caught up with Jencarlos ahead of the show’s debut on February 17. Keep reading to learn what it was like working alongside Mario, who plays his business partner in the series, (wrestling was involved!), what he liked most about playing Uncle Vic and what he learned about robotics engineering.

HOLA! USA: What was it like working on the series?

Jencarlos Canela: “It was pretty awesome. You get the opportunity to work with amazing people and honestly it doesn’t alway happen, but when it does, it’s magical. Every single cast member is a superstar. So many ingredients, so many cultures, there are so many nationalities and it’s a very fun show. A lot of the cast members are like 15, 17 years old, and I was always the young guy in most of the shows that I would do. And now the tables have turned and I’m like the senior citizen on set. But we became so tight. Those are like my little brothers and sisters, all of them.”

What was working with Mario Lopez like?

“That guy is a character. The first day on set he wrestled me down to the floor. He took me down to the ground and got me in a choker and a headlock. And to make it even better, he posted it for the world to see. I reposted it and my caption was like ‘look at me momma, you wanted me to be close to Mario, I never imagined I’d be this close to him.’ But it was fun.”

“He’s become such a staple for us. And [is] one of those Latino symbols that has excelled in Hollywood and the general market and for sure people like Mario have carved the path for young Latinos like myself to continue that. It’s great to call him a friend today. I thanked him a bunch of times for the trust that he put in us.”