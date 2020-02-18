Rosario Dawson’s latest relationship with Cory Booker isn’t like any she has had before. The Briarpatch actress, who has been with the Senator since October 2018, shared that because of her 17-year-old daughter Isabella, she’s has to take a different approach to dating. “It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” she told Bustle. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect to consider: what this meant [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter.”

©GettyImages Rosario Dawson said that her 17-year-old daughter influenced her relationship

She continued: “But in each other, I think we found our person.” Part of opening up about her relationship as clarifying what many people were saying was the moment she “came out” about her sexuality in 2018. “People kept saying that I [came out]…I didn’t do that,” she said about her post in support of the LGBTQ+ community in 2018.

“I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.” Since her relationship with Cory has been made public, the Rent actress has been open about what finding love in the former presidential candidate has meant for her. “We are excited about what we can create together. I feel a lot of life ahead of us,” she told Women’s Health magazine.

“It’s been beautiful feeling nurtured and taken care of. I’ve never been this close to someone. We make sure we connect. That’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past.” Rosario opened up about the one special part of their relationship that she doesn’t take for granted and something she has never experienced before.