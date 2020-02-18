Selena Quintanilla

Selena Quintanilla is and forever will be an icon for fans everywhere. Even 25 years after her death, her music still resonates with fans worldwide. Whether it’s her iconic bop Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, her breakup anthem Si Una Vez or her massive crossover hit I Could Fall in Love, her music has proven that it is as timeless as she is. Now you can celebrate the magic that is and was Selena at the Selena XXV – Venticinco Años tribute concert honoring her musical legacy happening on Saturday, May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Latinx artists from all over will (and of all ages) be joining together to belt out some of her most legendary tunes to show just how far-reaching her influence was on la cultura and music in general.

In a statement shared by her sister Suzette Quintanilla, she shared, “Over the past 25 years, her influence and relevance has only grown through the generations,” referring to how her sister is still able to inspire young Latinx today. The CEO and president of Q Productions also stated how the concert is set to highlight other factors as well, like how hard work and perseverance can help you achieve your dreams and her sisters “amazing talent and ability to connect with people.

The concert will include artists like Pitbull, Selena’s brother A.B. Quintanilla III Y Los Kumbia All Starz, Becky G, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Ally Brooke and Selena’s former backup singer Pete Astudillo (to name a few). The tribute celebration is set to start at noon on May 9, and set to go onto a little before midnight. Tickets will from from $40 to $200 and more information can be found on www.Selena25.com.

Selena’s family also announced that they will be doing a collaboration with the NBA basketball team the San Antonio’s Spurs to sell Selena/Spurs merchandise as well.

