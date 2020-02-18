In a statement shared by her sister Suzette Quintanilla, she shared, “Over the past 25 years, her influence and relevance has only grown through the generations,” referring to how her sister is still able to inspire young Latinx today. The CEO and president of Q Productions also stated how the concert is set to highlight other factors as well, like how hard work and perseverance can help you achieve your dreams and her sisters “amazing talent and ability to connect with people.”

The concert will include artists like Pitbull, Selena’s brother A.B. Quintanilla III Y Los Kumbia All Starz, Becky G, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Ally Brooke and Selena’s former backup singer Pete Astudillo (to name a few). The tribute celebration is set to start at noon on May 9, and set to go onto a little before midnight. Tickets will from from $40 to $200 and more information can be found on www.Selena25.com.

©LagenciaMexico Selena was shot by former fan club president and Selena boutiques manager Yolanda Saldivar in 1995

Selena’s family also announced that they will be doing a collaboration with the NBA basketball team the San Antonio’s Spurs to sell Selena/Spurs merchandise as well.