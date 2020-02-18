Shakira’s dance challenge has been taken to the next level! The Hips Don’t Lie singer took to her social media to share a video of two participates of the #champetachallenge that blew her mind. “Mariachis dancing Champeta! And I thought that I had seen it all! #champetachallenge.” In the clip, the two men perfectly execute the symbolic dance. Shakira has taken to her social media to share a few of her favorite videos – including one of her mini-me. Shak put the Champeta on display during her co-headlining performance at the Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.

©GettyImages Shakira introduced the world to the Afro-Colombian dance during the Super Bowl

The Colombian songstress and her dancers broke out in the amazing dance during her performance of Waka Waka. Following the jaw-dropping performance, the origins of The Champeta were explained.

“The sound of Champeta is directly related to that of the Congolese rumba and Zaire, to the soukous of central Africa. It’s within the same measure. In its sound, the great protagonist is the guitar and of a certain Cassio musical keyboard that makes sound effects,” explained musical journalist Jaime Monsalve, of the National Radio of Colombia, quoted by El País.

The Afro-Colombian dance pays homage to the rhythm that expresses the effect that African culture has on Caribbean soil. It’s also heard in Cartagena and Barranquilla. Shakira made sure that the woman responsible for teaching her dance had her time to shine.