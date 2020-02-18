It’s looking like Casper Smart, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend of five years, has a new leading lady! The 32-year-old Mira Quien Baila judge is now consciously coupling with Se Mouiller lingerie founder and football player Johnny Manziel’s ex, Bre Tiesi. The two started making appearances on each other’s personal social media pages as early as last fall, but the relationship was ‘confirmed’ on Friday, February 14, when the 26-year-old shared a picture of her and Casper with the caption “mines.” The photo shared by Bre shows the couple dressed in an all-black ensemble, with Bre wearing a striking read lip and gold hoops. She was also doing a ‘kissy’ face as her new beau and dancer smiled at the camera.

©@bre_tiesi The couple started posting pictures together last fall

Back in October 2019, Bre shared her first picture with her creative director beau at a Halloween party the two were attending. In the image Casper was unrecognizable as he was in full-on clown costume and makeup, while Bre donned a superhero-esque costume of her own. Fans were given insight that the clown in the picture was Casper due to Bre tagging his personal social media page. Some months late, Casper shared a workout session that the were having and could be seen boxing and doing a number of other fitness activities.