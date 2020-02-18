Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra are their respective husbands’ biggest fans, which is why they join the Jonas Brothers on tour to enjoy as much time together with their boys as possible. Both actresses were recently seen in Milan, supporting their husbands while on their Happiness Begins world tour and on February 17, the Game of Thrones star Sophie – who is reportedly pregnant – and partner Joe Jonas were spotted in Barcelona enjoying a romantic stroll under the sun. Dressed in white jeans, comfy sneakers and a bulky Nascar racing jacket that would disguise any sign of a baby bump, the 23-year-old held hands with her husband amid the claims they will welcome their first child this summer.

©GrosbyGroup According to Just Jared, Sophie has been choosing her clothes in a way to adapt to her changing body

The couple, who have yet to confirm the baby news first reported by Just Jared, has been visiting several European countries as part of the Brothers’ tour. On every stop the Sophie has opted for oversized loose clothing.

Joe and his gorgeous wife could have shared the news with family and friends already, according to Just Jared. If speculation is true, the new arrival would be the third baby in the Jonas family as Joe’s older brother Kevin is the proud dad of two beautiful girls, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.