Waiting at the top of an impressive flight of stairs and watching with anticipation, Offset and Cardi B’s daughter Kulture could not hold back her emotion when she realized her dad is finally approaching after a trip away. The adorable little girl, dressed in a pretty cream sweater and jeans, giggles with pure joy as the rapper finally takes her in his arms giving his Cardi’s fans one of the sweetest images of the day on Instagram. The famous couple recently attended the NBA All-Stars game in Chicago and returned home to meet the excited one-year-old waiting for them. The Bodak Yellow singer shared the heart-melting father-and-daughter moment, which also showed Offset’s total adoration for their daughter, to her 59 million fans. If you want to see Kulture’s sweet reaction to her parents’ homecoming, watch the video above.

