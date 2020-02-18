Marc Anthony can list some serious big names among the ranks of his worldwide fanbase. The Puerto Rican superstar and dad-of-six - who shares twins Max and Emme with Jennifer Lopez - has recently had both Gloria Estefan and Sarita Sosa going wild at a Miami concert, and he can count on the life-long support of David Beckham whose son, Cruz, is Marc’s godson. And now the Valió la Pena hitmaker has given his fans another memorable moment with Wyclef Jean during his epic Opus Tour show in New York on February, 13. The Latin singer asked the former Black Eyed Peas member to join him on stage to perform Hasta Ayer in front of the 20,000 people attending his gig at Madison Square Garden, but it was what happened backstage that showed the affection between the two stars. Play the video to see the sweet moment.

