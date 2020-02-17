He’s known worldwide thanks to his stellar music career, but to Marc Anthony, there’s no prouder achievement in his life than his role as a papa. The 51-year-old star is father to a total of six children, including his twins with Jennifer Lopez, Max and Emme who are almost famous in their own right. Even Cristian and Ryan, his sons from his marriage to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, are quite well known thanks to their mom sharing pictures and videos featuring the two. But there’s one member of Marc’s family who prefers to fly under the radar – his adopted son Chase Muñiz Rosado, who rarely appears in photos and currently has no public social media presence. Read on to find out more…

©@MarcAnthony Chase (far right) attending his dad’s 50th birthday party with siblings (from left) Emme, Max and Ryan

Chase, whose real name is Alex, is the younger brother of Marc’s eldest daughter Arianna – who he welcomed during a relationship with police officer Debbie Rosado. Marc has been a major influence in Chase’s upbringing. The music star has known Chase almost all his life and the 24-year-old has been by his side during some of Marc’s major life events – including his 50th birthday party at Club 50 in Miami, which he attended with his step brothers and sisters.

©@Shadelima Shannon de Lima marked this photo of herself and Chase with the hashtag ‘family’

Ever the supportive son, Chase spoke up to give his seal of approval to Marc’s relationship with Shannon de Lima. He wrote: “My dad is happy, I’m happy. Love you dad,” on social media, adding – touchingly: “I still LOVE my stepmom @JLo forever that’s never going to change, she’s my stepmom forever!” Jennifer Lopez had the official stepmom title for 10 years during her marriage to Marc and her connection to Chase clearly didn’t end when she and Marc divorced in 2014.

In fact it was Jennifer who shared the most recent photo of Chase and his father – with the rest of his brothers and sisters – noting that Marc was “surrounded by love,” after the sad event of the death of his mother Guillermina Quiñones in 2017.