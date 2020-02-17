Tragedy struck the Disney family on Saturday after Queen of Katwe co-star Nikita Pearl Waligwa died at just 15 years old after a battle with a brain tumor. The teenager played Gloria opposite young actress Madina Nalwanga – who starred as 10-year-old chess prodigy Phiona – as well as Selma star David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong'o in the 2016 film.

Joining stars like A Wrinkle in Time’s Mindy Kaling in mourning the loss, Oscar winner Lupita led tributes to the young talent on Instagram, posting a still of Nikita from the movie alongside a heartbreaking statement: "It is with great sadness that I post about the passing of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, warm, talented girl whom I worked with on the film, Queen Of Katwe. She played Gloria with such vibrancy. In her real life she had the enormous challenge of battling brain cancer.

©GettyImages Nikita’s Queen of Katwe co-stars Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo paid tribute to the young actress, who died on Saturday

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and community as they come to terms with having to say goodbye so soon. May she truly rest in peace. May it be well with her soul."

Mindy Kaling was among those who commented on the post, writing: "This is terrible news. Loved her and loved the film."