Karol G and Anuel AA are a match made in heaven. The Colombian singer and her Puerto Rican boyfriend show how much they love each other with sweet messages and videos dedicated to each other on their respective social media profiles. At the beginning of the year, Anuel sparked rumors of a potential wedding with his girl when he announced there was going to be one this year, but until that moment arrives, there are many other dates to celebrate. Such was the case on Valentine’s Day, when the couple had not one but two reasons to mark the day. Karol G turned 29 on February, 14 and the China singer made sure it was a very, very special day with the most bling birthday gift you could ever imagine!

©karolg “My baby gave me this baby,” the singer wrote alongside this picture

The reggaeton star shared a video with his fans showing the surprise birthday gift he had chosen for his ‘bebecita.’ In the clip we can see an excited blindfolded Karol walking towards her exclusive present: a black and yellow Rolls Royce Phantom, one of the brand’s most expensive models with pricing, according to Car and Driver, starting at more than $450,000. When the birthday girl uncovers her eyes, she can’t believe her eyes and kisses her boyfriend before running to the car, which is full of black and red roses.