Karol G and Anuel AA are a match made in heaven. The Colombian singer and her Puerto Rican boyfriend show how much they love each other with sweet messages and videos dedicated to each other on their respective social media profiles. At the beginning of the year, Anuel sparked rumors of a potential wedding with his girl when he announced there was going to be one this year, but until that moment arrives, there are many other dates to celebrate. Such was the case on Valentine’s Day, when the couple had not one but two reasons to mark the day. Karol G turned 29 on February, 14 and the China singer made sure it was a very, very special day with the most bling birthday gift you could ever imagine!
The reggaeton star shared a video with his fans showing the surprise birthday gift he had chosen for his ‘bebecita.’ In the clip we can see an excited blindfolded Karol walking towards her exclusive present: a black and yellow Rolls Royce Phantom, one of the brand’s most expensive models with pricing, according to Car and Driver, starting at more than $450,000. When the birthday girl uncovers her eyes, she can’t believe her eyes and kisses her boyfriend before running to the car, which is full of black and red roses.
Anuel AA pens sweet bday message for ‘the most beautiful woman in the entire world’ Karol G
The Colombian beauty thanked Anuel with a cool picture of herself posing on top of the Rolls Royce, “My baby gave me this baby,” she said alongside the image where she matches her clothing with the car’s colors. It´s not the first time the reggaeton star has surprised his girlfriend with a luxurious vehicle. Last year, Karol received a yellow Mercedes SUV for her 28th birthday, and being as passionate about cars, she reciprocated by buying Anuel a Polaris Slingshot model for his 27th.