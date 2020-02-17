Alexis Olympia might just be the most adorable two-year-old in celeb land. The sweet toddler even manages to turn the most annoying tune in the history of YouTube into a total awww-fest, now that’s an achievement! Dressed in the cutest baby shark yellow outfit, Serena Williams’ daughter looks so cute and ready to melt your heart. Like any other kid in the world, the little one has surrendered to the power of Baby Shark (do-do-do-do-do-do) and pays tribute to her favorite song by turning into one by wearing the cute costume, and we’ve got her dad to thank for the new pictures.
Judging by the images Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian have posted of their daughter, Olympia - like her sea friends - absolutely adores water and sea life. His dad even shared a cute picture of his daughter while visiting the Ripley’s Aquarium in Canada with the following caption: “future marine biologist?” as the little one looks absolutely captivated by the colors and movements of the deep blue sea.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter back in 2017, two months before the couple tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding surrounded by friends and family. Since then, the tennis player and her digital entrepreneur husband have become one of the most stable and admired couples in showbiz. Olympia’s arrival completed their love story and fans are hoping the couple will give her a little brother or sister at some point in the future.