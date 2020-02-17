“Perfection,” “insane,” and “wow,” were a recurring theme throughout the 5 million reactions Jennifer Lopez got from her fans when she shared the most incredible picture on social media. Posing in a revealing white bikini, the Bronx diva showed off the amazing results of her grueling workout routine which helped her prepare for her epic Super Bowl performance with Shakira. “Relaxed and recharged,” she said in the caption alongside the jaw-dropping photo, and we must add: “and absolutely stunning!”

©JLo Wow, wow, wow. Jennifer Lopez’s new bikini photo proves her body is pure perfection

With a defiant look, a tight ballerina bun and minimal makeup, the 50-year-old posted the sexy selfie flashing her perfect abs and leaving her followers speechless. Jennifer Lopez’s perfect body is the result of years of hard work, effort, and discipline. She has often shared videos of her workout routines and has also followed specific diets - she challenged her fans to join her to skip sugar for 14 days- to keep her famous curves in shape.