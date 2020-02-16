Rosario Dawson reveals how love Cory Booker got her number

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker’s love story seems to be written in the stars, so it’s not surprising they first hit it off among the stars. The 40-year-old actress and activist opened up about her courtship on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealing their sweet first meeting. The sharp politically active pair were drawn to each other at a big celebrity bash with conversation flowing like melted butter. So much so, that saying goodbye at the end of the night proved to be a pretty hilarious challenge.

©GettyImages Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker are very much in love

“We both ended up getting invited to Sarah Silverman’s annual rooftop party,” Rosario told Jimmy. “Sarah goes ‘Corey Booker just texted me. He’s coming.’ And then he came in and he’s tall and brilliant and amazing.” It seemed to be love at first sight: “We talked and kind of hovered around each other all night.”

Rosario continued: “We both stayed late at the party so we kept talking and everyone kept leaving and then he finally was like, ‘so how would one get in touch with you?’ And I was like, ‘You are one of the most brilliant men I’ve ever spoken to, I’m sure you can figure out what that is.” She jokingly quipped: “It’s not smoke signals.’” Clearly the 50-year-old Senator, who sat in the greenroom as his love was being interviewed live, figured it out.

The Zombieland: Double Tap star also elaborated on why she fell for Cory in the first place, aside from his smarts. “He’s like dad jokes… that’s actually what I kind of loved about him. He’s very nerdy and we bond on being really nerdy.”