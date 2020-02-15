We already knew that superstar Latinas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were iconic, but now they’ve reached a new echelon of icon with their latest milestone. That’s right — they’ve been made into a Barbie doll. On the Sunday, February 2, the powerhouse performers made history with their cultural and barrier-breaking Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime performance in Miami, FL. Off the heels of their performance, Mattel the make of Barbie, released dolls in honor of both JLo and Shaky. Both dolls are dressed in outfits that represent their IRL doppelgängers: Jennifer’s doll is dressed in a sparkly studded creme jumpsuit, while Shakira’s is in a black leather two-piece with red details.
The official Barbie social media account released and sent their 1.6 followers fans into a frenzy. Fans were sharing how much they loved the special edition Barbie dolls and how spectacular looking they were. One fan commented “Both are Stunning,” while another said, “FABULOUS and FANTASTIC!” Many were asking where and when they can purchase the Barbies. Nor Barbie nor Mattel have officially announced if the special edition dolls will go on sale or when.
This isn’t the first time that two Latinas have been honored with a Barbie doll, both have had pervious dolls made in their likeness released for purchase. But one thing is for sure, if Barbie’s latest take on the two legendary performers is released for sale, there will a lot of fans adding to cart (us included).