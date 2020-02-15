The official Barbie social media account released and sent their 1.6 followers fans into a frenzy. Fans were sharing how much they loved the special edition Barbie dolls and how spectacular looking they were. One fan commented “Both are Stunning,” while another said, “FABULOUS and FANTASTIC!” Many were asking where and when they can purchase the Barbies. Nor Barbie nor Mattel have officially announced if the special edition dolls will go on sale or when.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history with their Super Bowl LIV Halftime performance

This isn’t the first time that two Latinas have been honored with a Barbie doll, both have had pervious dolls made in their likeness released for purchase. But one thing is for sure, if Barbie’s latest take on the two legendary performers is released for sale, there will a lot of fans adding to cart (us included).