Vanessa Bryant is letting the music do the talking as she honors Kobe Bryant on Valentine’s Day. The 37-year-old mother-of-four took to her social media stories to share an emotional post dedicated to her love. Vanessa shared a throwback picture, that shows the late NBA star kissing her on the cheek as he wraps his arms around her.

Above the photo, a gif that reads “Happy Valentine’s Day” flashes. In addition to the graphics, Vanessa played a snippet of Lauryn Hill’s song Tell Him. “Make me unselfish without being blind/though I may suffer, I’ll envy it not/And endure what comes/cause he’s all that I got and tell him.” In addition, Vanessa took to her feed to share the same picture with a longer message.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant shared a heartfelt message to her late love

“To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. song: Tell Him @mslaurynhill”

On January 26, Kobe, his and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter accident. Since his passing, Vanessa has taken to her social media to reflect on her love. A week after his passing, Vanessa shared a picture of her late husband with a touching memory. “#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband Miss you saying, “Bonjourno principessa/reina””