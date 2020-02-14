Anuel AA has a very special shout out for the women of his dreams! The Keii rapper took to his social media stories to wish his fiancée Karol G a happy birthday. “Today is the birthday of the most beautiful woman in the entire world.” The Secreto rapper wrote the adoring message over a picture of the Colombian superstar. Karol marked her 29th birthday on February 14. Anuel’s sweet message comes after his leading lady took to her social media to show him some love.

©@anuel_2blea Anuel AA wrote sweet birthday message to his fiancée Karol G

The Tusa songstress shared a polaroid picture of her and Anuel from Miami. Below the photo, she wrote: “Mi persona Favorita/My favorite person.” The Puerto Rican rapper returned the sweet gesture by posing the same image on his stories.

There is no telling how the duo will celebrate Karol’s birthday. If Anuel is anything like his lady, the gift will be over the top. In November, Karol surprised her man with a car. It wasn’t just any ride, it was a model of Batman’s Bat Mobile, which was a longtime “dream” of the rapper.

Along with the lavish gift, Karol took to her social media to pen a special message. “A todos les deseo que encuentren una persona que los haga sentir tan felices como él me hace sentir a mi/I wish everyone to find a person who makes them feel as happy as he makes me feel.”