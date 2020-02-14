It’s a time for celebration in the Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias household. The Miami-based couple is enjoying their first few days as parents-of-three in the company of the new addition to the family – a baby sister for twins Nicholas and Lucy – who was born on January 30. The Bailamos singer and his partner of more than 18 years shared beautiful pictures of the little ones’ arrival with their fans, but there was another tiny little detail that caught the eyes of their sharp followers, making them think that the two are celebrating not just a baby but also a wedding! When she announced the birth of their bouncing baby girl, Anna had changed her the name of her Instagram profile to: Anna Kournikova Iglesias.

©@annakournikova Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed their third child in January

If fans are right, we can expect that the couple may not confirm wedding news for a while, if ever. Their newborn baby girl’s birth was only announced after months of speculation about Anna’s pregnancy. Enrique’s brother Julio José announced just a few days ago that their third baby had already been born, letting the cat out of the bag.

So far Enrique and Anna have kept a very discreet profile, and even though they have shared images of their beautiful twins Nicholas and Lucy, their life as a couple is a very private matter. That’s why fans were especially thrilled the photos of baby #3, which were sweet snaps taken just minutes after the two met their third child, giving a rare intimate look at their life together.

©enriqueiglesias Enrique Iglesias posing with his “sunshine” in the sweet snap he shared on social media

Enrique and Anna met in 2001, when he completely focused on his music career and she was one of the most popular tennis players in the world. It was then that Anna agreed to star in Enrique’s video Escape... and the sparks flew. “She was just the coolest girl in the world to me," he said during an interview with CBS, "and we just, we got along."