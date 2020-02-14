Brad Pitt is currently the man of the hour because a) he is Brad Pitt, b) he’s announced he’s single and on Tinder and oh yeah c) he’s been winning awards left and right for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Although everyone is talking about him in 2020, let’s not forget that Brad is a silver fox (without the grey hairs) and has been in the industry since the 80s. With a Hollywood career spanning four decades, you can imagine that the 56-year-old actor is swimming in cash. And you’re right! He’s swimming in a net worth of $300 million to be exact.

©GettyImages Brad Pitt has a net worth of $300 million

First things first, let’s take a look at his career as an actor. He made his Hollywood debut in the 1987 flick Hunk where he played the role of “background character.” Since then, he’s been promoted to main character and has stacked his resume with hit after hit and consequently, piling in a lot of paper. Anybody remember Thelma & Louise? He made $6,000 for his part. Two years later, he cashed in $500,000 for his role in Kalifornia. And then his base salary dipped into the millions—$4 million for Se7en, $10 million paycheck for Sleepers and another $10 million for Seven Years in Tibet. Brad was a household name that everyone wanted to work with, making his salary for the next few projects truly out of this world.

He earned $17.5 million for the following movies: Meet Joe Black, Fight Club, Spy Game and Troy. And while he and Angelina Jolie fell in love while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith, he made a cool $20 million. As for Ocean’s Eleven, the actor decided to cut his salary in half to $10 million in exchange for a percentage of backend receipts. Basically, if the movie did incredibly well in the box office, he’d get even more money than his base salary, which is exactly what happened—he earned a total of $30 million for the flick. Most recently, he made the same move for appearing Quentin Tarantino’s movies Inglorious Bastards and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

©GettyImages His income comes from his work as both an actor and producer

This is all the money he earned an an actor, but let’s not forget Brad is also a successful producer. Troy, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Departed, The Time Traveler's Wife, Eat Pray Love, Moneyball, World War Z, Kick-Ass, 12 Years a Slave and Ad Astra were all produced by Brad’s production company Plan B Entertainment, which was co-founded by Jennifer Aniston. But he gained full ownership after their divorce, meaning he raked in a lot of cash for all of these movies.

Brad’s cash flow extends to his personal life as well. Today, everyone makes baby announcements on Instagram—like Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova who posted a picture of their baby while they were literally still in the operating room. But in 2006, celebs could make serious cash selling pictures of their babies to magazines. After welcoming their daughter Shiloh, Brad and Angelina sold the photo right to People and Hello! (shout out to our sister company!) for a total of $7.6 million. Two years later, they once again sold the photo right of their twins Knox and Vivienne for $15 million.