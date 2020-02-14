“My sunshine.” These are the words Enrique Iglesias used to introduced his and Anna Kournikova’s third child on Thursday, a beautiful baby girl who was born on January 30. After months of speculation, the notoriously private couple shared moving pictures of their daughter’s arrival on social media and received congratulations from all over the world. Enrique Iglesias’ sisters – twins Cristina, Victoria and Tamara Falco, and celebrities such as Steve Aoki and Annuel AA have all sent their best wishes the happy parents. But what we don’t know is – what is Enrique and Anna’s baby girl’s name?

©@annakournikova

Bearing in mind the Súbeme la Radio singer and his Russian partner are very discreet, it might take some time until they announce their daughter’s name, but there are some options in the Iglesias family that could be considered.

The first and most obvious name for Nicholas and Lucy’s little sister could be Anna, like her famous mom, but also like Enrique’s sister Ana Boyer. The 30-year-old welcomed her first child with Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco last year, and surely the little one, called Miguel, will be one of his cousin’s best playmate in the future.