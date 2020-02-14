It’s not in Shannon de Lima’s plans to tie the knot with Colombian soccer star James Rodriguez at least in the near future. The Venezuelan beauty, who is Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, explained the reasons behind her decision in a revealing interview with Spanish magazine Diez Minutos as she opened up about her personal life and her relationship with the Real Madrid player.
Although for some women, their wedding day is something they start imagining years in advance, Shannon was clear that a wedding isn’t one of her “dreams” and she’s completely happy with her relationship with James as it stands.
“People get married, get divorced... I don’t know why they waste their time. I am not thinking about a wedding. I dated Marc Anthony for five years and even married him,” she said about her previous experience. “I’m really at ease right now. Everything flows in my relationship with James – there’s trust, respect and love. That’s the most important thing.”
Shannon is a hard-working career woman who has managed to balance her professional and personal life to perfection. She is the proud mom of 12-year-old Daniel Alejandro, whom she shares with actor Coko Sosa, and has an excellent relationship with Max and Emme, Marc Anthony’s 11-year-old twins, as well as six-year-old Salomé, James Rodriguez eldest daughter.
Last October, James announced the arrival of his second child Samuel. The baby was born with the help of a surrogate mother although ¡HOLA! magazine confirmed that Shannon is the baby’s biological mom. The model has yet to comment, but she during her latest interview she was open to the possibility of becoming a mom again in the future. “Children are always a blessing,” she said.