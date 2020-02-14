It’s not in Shannon de Lima’s plans to tie the knot with Colombian soccer star James Rodriguez at least in the near future. The Venezuelan beauty, who is Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, explained the reasons behind her decision in a revealing interview with Spanish magazine Diez Minutos as she opened up about her personal life and her relationship with the Real Madrid player.

©@shadelima Shannon was married to Marc Anthony for three years

Although for some women, their wedding day is something they start imagining years in advance, Shannon was clear that a wedding isn’t one of her “dreams” and she’s completely happy with her relationship with James as it stands.

“People get married, get divorced... I don’t know why they waste their time. I am not thinking about a wedding. I dated Marc Anthony for five years and even married him,” she said about her previous experience. “I’m really at ease right now. Everything flows in my relationship with James – there’s trust, respect and love. That’s the most important thing.”

Shannon is a hard-working career woman who has managed to balance her professional and personal life to perfection. She is the proud mom of 12-year-old Daniel Alejandro, whom she shares with actor Coko Sosa, and has an excellent relationship with Max and Emme, Marc Anthony’s 11-year-old twins, as well as six-year-old Salomé, James Rodriguez eldest daughter.