Like mother, like son. Dayanara Torres’ long, velvety, brown hair is one of her most popular features, and both of the sons she shares with Marc Anthony, 19-year-old Cristian and 16-year-old Ryan, have inherited their mom’s thick, beautiful, dark mane. We have seen the eldest boy rocking his long dark curls in many family pictures and videos, but it looks like Cristian has decided to switch it up and opt for a more grown up hairstyle now that he’s at university.

©sunnysidekylie Cristian is that you? The 19-year-old looks so different!

Cristian posted a new photo of an outing with a group of friends, including his girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco. And... surprise, surprise - gone are his locks! Now Marc Anthony’s son is showing off a super-sleek new hairdo, and we are sure his girlfriend is impressed. Kylie also shared a new snap of her boyfriend of one year with his slick new look. Seated in the back of a car, they are both brimming with joy as they grin at the camera.

©cris_muniz_torres Marc Anthony’s son looked polished posing with a group of friends

Cristian turned 19 on February, 5 when he received the most romantic gift from his girlfriend. She shared the cutest collection of pictures of their first year as a couple along with the following caption: “One whole year with my favorite human ever to walk the earth!” she said alongside a romantic compilation of photos of the couple. “And also!!! HAPPY 19th BABOO! You are seriously thee coolest ever. Kisses and hugs! Love you to the moon and back!” Cristian and Kylie went public in September 2019 when Dayanara’s eldest celebrated their eight-month anniversary with a cute picture of both of them together.