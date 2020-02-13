Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant’s legacy will forever live on. On Thursday, February 13, Vanessa Bryant took to social media to announce the special meaning behind the change of the Mamba Sports Foundation’s name. “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape. #Mamba #Mambacita”

The new name also comes with a change to the logo. In addition to the snake wrapped around the letter M, a star with wings has been added on the opposite side. The organization’s aim is to further the legacy of the late basketball star and star on the rise through charitable endeavors in sports.

Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation’s mission is to help people develop learning skills, enhance character traits, and expand personal values that ultimately empower and inspire self confidence through spots.

Vanessa, 37, made the announcement almost two weeks after Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest during a private ceremony. E! News confirmed that a private ceremony was held for the father-daughter duo at the Pacific View Mortuary which is located a few miles away from the family’s church.