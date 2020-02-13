Kim Kardashian opened up her heart and shared what was one of the worst moments of her life while chatting with lawyer Laura Wasser’s podcast. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed details about her pregnancy with her first child, North West, with husband Kanye West. She explained on the podcast how there was a moment when she felt she had miscarried her first-born, who is now six-years-old.
While on the All’s Fair podcast, Kim shared the gut-wrenching details about the experience, which happened in November 2012 (more than seven years ago). “I thought that I had miscarried because I was bleeding so much and was in so much pain on a trip to Miami,” shared the mother-of-four. The KKW Beauty owner, fearing the worst, was preparing herself for the procedure. “I went to the doctor, who comes in and does a cleaning of the uterus,” explained the beauty mogul. She continued explaining how the doctor checked her and told her that they could not find a heartbeat.
The doctor suggested that they return to the office the next day, as it was Thanksgiving day — allowing the couple to have more privacy due to it being a holiday.
“It was Thanksgiving morning, we arrived and he said ‘There’s a heartbeat.’ I was like ‘OMG, this is a sign, it’s on Thanksgiving day. Thank you! That’s how we ended up having North,” she shared.
A difficult pregnancy
Unfortunately for Kim and Kanye, the difficulties did not stop there. Kim explained how the long-awaited arrival of her baby girl Northie was a bit complicated. “I had preeclampsia, North was born six weeks ahead of time and weighed four pounds. I also had a placenta accreta, which is when your uterus grows inside of your uterus. There are women that die giving birth because of it, so you have to take out the placenta as quick as possible because you can suffer internal hemorrhaging,” explained the reality TV star.
A year and a half after the birth of their first child, Kim and Kanye decided to try for another child, not knowing if this birth would be as difficult (or more) as the last. After welcoming their first son and second child, Saint West, the SKIMS owner underwent five surgeries to help fix all the internal damage caused by her placenta accreta condition.
After this experience, which the beauty mogul describes as “traumatic,” the couple made the choice to grow their family via surrogacy. Thanks to this method, Kim and Kanye were able to continue growing their family and welcomed both Chicago and Psalm this way.