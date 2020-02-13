Kim Kardashian opened up her heart and shared what was one of the worst moments of her life while chatting with lawyer Laura Wasser’s podcast. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed details about her pregnancy with her first child, North West, with husband Kanye West. She explained on the podcast how there was a moment when she felt she had miscarried her first-born, who is now six-years-old.

©@kimkardashian North West, six, was born on June 15, 2013

While on the All’s Fair podcast, Kim shared the gut-wrenching details about the experience, which happened in November 2012 (more than seven years ago). “I thought that I had miscarried because I was bleeding so much and was in so much pain on a trip to Miami,” shared the mother-of-four. The KKW Beauty owner, fearing the worst, was preparing herself for the procedure. “I went to the doctor, who comes in and does a cleaning of the uterus,” explained the beauty mogul. She continued explaining how the doctor checked her and told her that they could not find a heartbeat.

©GettyImages Kim Kardashian at the 2013 MET Gala showing off her baby bump

The doctor suggested that they return to the office the next day, as it was Thanksgiving day — allowing the couple to have more privacy due to it being a holiday.

“It was Thanksgiving morning, we arrived and he said ‘There’s a heartbeat.’ I was like ‘OMG, this is a sign, it’s on Thanksgiving day. Thank you! That’s how we ended up having North,” she shared.



©@kimkardashian North and Kim are inseparable

A difficult pregnancy

Unfortunately for Kim and Kanye, the difficulties did not stop there. Kim explained how the long-awaited arrival of her baby girl Northie was a bit complicated. “I had preeclampsia, North was born six weeks ahead of time and weighed four pounds. I also had a placenta accreta, which is when your uterus grows inside of your uterus. There are women that die giving birth because of it, so you have to take out the placenta as quick as possible because you can suffer internal hemorrhaging,” explained the reality TV star.