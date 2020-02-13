She’s has arrived! Enrique Iglesias took to social media to introduce the world to his and Anna Kournikova’s baby girl. “My sunshine 1.30.2020,” the Hero singer captioned the photo. In the picture, the singer gently holds his newborn daughter as he looks down at her. Baby girl Iglesias rocks and adorable hat with a bow. Anna took to social media to make the special announcement alongside a picture of her baby girl laying across her chest.



©enriqueiglesias Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova introduced the world to their daughter

It was just this week that Enrique’s older brother Julio José confirmed the news of the family’s latest arrival. During his appearance on the Chilean radio show, ADN, the singer was asked what his brother’s third baby meant to him. “I am an uncle already.”

He continued: “Yes, what I want to say is that Enrique and Anna are going to have another child. My brother already has three [children]. He is super happy, with the baby and his music.”

Julio did not reveal any details about the baby, noting that the gender and name were a “secret.” He did share that his little brother was “very happy” about becoming a father for the third time. Earlier this month, HOLA! USA’s sister publication HOLA! Spain shared the exclusive photos of the tennis champion showing off her baby bump.