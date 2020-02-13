Kim Kardashian shows off her children’s amazing playroom - complete with concert stage and supermarket

The famous mother-of-four shared an online tour of her children’s incredible playroom and we are totally speechless

“Just because you guys always say that my house is so like... minimal, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” says Kim Kardashian at the beginning of a video that has made her fans’ jaws drop. The reality star, proud mom of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with rapperKanye West, opens the door to a magic kingdom where anything is possible. ANYTHING. The bright and airy space has a stage with a drum set and boxes full of musical instruments so that the little ones can emulate dad. There is of course, a dreamy dollhouse and several horse toys, and even a fully functional supermarket - complete with cash register, where you can electronically sign your receipt. But, moms of the world, rejoice, the room is so tidy, that Saint’s toys- and the crayons- are stored by color. Oh, and we didn’t mention the costumes - a full section, ordered by theme. When can organize a playdate Kim? Please?

