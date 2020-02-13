“Just because you guys always say that my house is so like... minimal, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” says Kim Kardashian at the beginning of a video that has made her fans’ jaws drop. The reality star, proud mom of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with rapperKanye West, opens the door to a magic kingdom where anything is possible. ANYTHING. The bright and airy space has a stage with a drum set and boxes full of musical instruments so that the little ones can emulate dad. There is of course, a dreamy dollhouse and several horse toys, and even a fully functional supermarket - complete with cash register, where you can electronically sign your receipt. But, moms of the world, rejoice, the room is so tidy, that Saint’s toys- and the crayons- are stored by color. Oh, and we didn’t mention the costumes - a full section, ordered by theme. When can organize a playdate Kim? Please?