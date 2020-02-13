Lele Pons is one of the most powerful Latina influencers on social media, she sings, dances, acts, has her own beauty collection and on top of that, she’s the niece of music icon Chayanne. But still, like the rest of us, mortals, the Venezuelan beauty has days when she decides to put her glamorous life aside and show her fresh 23-year-old face with no hint of makeup. That’s what happened this week when she shared a new video with her online fans. Laughing with her best friend Sandra Gutierrez at the backseat of the car, Lele says they might need a filter, “because today.... Oh my God!” she says covering her face with her hand while you can read the message she has dedicated to her pal: “Sandra, we are so ugly!” You just have to press play to watch their hilarious BFF moment.

More about Lele Pons