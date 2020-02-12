Camila Cabello is a bad girl! The songstress released the video for her latest single, My Oh My, featuring Da Baby, on Wednesday, February 12, and she’s bringing the theatrics. The 22-year-old stars as a struggling actress who is trying to get away from playing the good girl or “damsel in distress.” Then, on her quest for another role, she meets Da Baby who transforms her into star she was meant to be.

In the video, which was shot by Dave Meyers, Camila plays with different looks—and serves old Hollywood glam. At the start of the video, the Señorita songstress wears a blonde wig before she transforms into a dark version.

©@camila_cabello Camila Cabello premiered the video for her latest single My Oh My

At the end, Camila channels her inner bad girl and shows off her martial arts as she lands the role she always dreamed of. My Oh My is the third single from her latest album Romance. The video dropped the same day that the former Fifth Harmony singer announced that Cinderella has completed production.

“Well take me out of the oven and stick a fork in me because I’m done,” she captioned a video. In the clip, Camila lets out a scream as she pans the camera to a sign from the film. Camila, who plays the title role, has been on set of the film for a little over a month. There is no word on the release date.