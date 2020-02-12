We love a good #StorytimeWithSalma snippet, especially when it gives us some Oscar-worthy backstage deets. On Sunday, February 9, A-list celebs from all over joined for Hollywood’s biggest night at the Dolby Theatre. Salma Hayek was among some of the show-stopping star presenting at the Oscars — and she presented right after Detroit rapper Eminem took to the stage. The two had quite the funny run-in causing another one of Salma’s great storytelling moments. Clearly still star-struck that she had met The Real Slim Shady rapper, she took to social media and shared with fans what really went down on that fateful night when they met.

©GettyImages Eminem preformed his Oscar-winning song ‘Lose Yourself’ from his film ‘8 Mile’

In her social media post, she revealed, “In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him. If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said “Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!” because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him... and then I read this in @rollingstone. Eminem you’re the greatest!!!”

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, Eminem shared his memory of his first time at the Oscars when his song Lose Yourself was nominated (and won). He explained that he was on daddy duty and had to take his daughter Hailie to school the next morning, so he was asleep during the ceremony. He then added that he did enjoy performing on the Oscar stage and that a highlight for him was that he got “to hug Salma Hayek!”